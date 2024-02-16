General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s traded shares stood at 15.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.50. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.99, to imply an increase of 1.62% or $0.62 in intraday trading. The GM share’s 52-week high remains $43.63, putting it -11.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.30. The company has a valuation of $45.01B, with an average of 17.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

After registering a 1.62% upside in the last session, General Motors Company (GM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.53, jumping 1.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.88%, and 11.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.55%. Short interest in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) saw shorts transact 99.17 million shares and set a 4.95 days time to cover.