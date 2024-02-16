Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ: GXAI) Has Dropped -25.00% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ:GXAI)’s traded shares stood at 0.99 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.25, to imply an increase of 15.44% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The GXAI share’s 52-week high remains $5.15, putting it -1960.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $3.06M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 382.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ:GXAI) trade information

After registering a 15.44% upside in the last session, Gaxos.AI Inc (GXAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3099, jumping 15.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.85%, and -6.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.00%. Short interest in Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ:GXAI) saw shorts transact 0.37 million shares and set a 0.52 days time to cover.