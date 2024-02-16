Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ: HTOO) Has Fallen -55.28% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s traded shares stood at 73.32 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.84, to imply an increase of 136.67% or $1.64 in intraday trading. The HTOO share’s 52-week high remains $4.41, putting it -55.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $42.37M, with an average of 96600.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 190.98K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 136.67% upside in the latest session, Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.6499, jumping 136.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 155.86%, and 219.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 153.57%. Short interest in Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ:HTOO) saw shorts transact 0.29 million shares and set a 6.06 days time to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fusion Fuel Green Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) shares are 46.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.43% against -1.60%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.75 million.

HTOO Dividends

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fusion Fuel Green Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s Major holders

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd insiders hold 8.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.48% of the shares at 26.86% float percentage. In total, 24.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by MAK Capital One LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.7 million shares (or 11.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Teilinger Capital Ltd. with 0.72 million shares, or about 4.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.0 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 4794.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13230.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 489.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 1349.0.