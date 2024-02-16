For Risk-Tolerant Investors, B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG) Is Worth A Shot

B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG)’s traded shares stood at 2.33 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.54, to imply a decrease of -0.04% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The BTG share’s 52-week high remains $4.40, putting it -73.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.43. The company has a valuation of $3.30B, with an average of 8.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) trade information

After registering a -0.04% downside in the latest session, B2gold Corp (BTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.65, dropping -0.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.46%, and -12.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.65%. Short interest in B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) saw shorts transact 16.46 million shares and set a 1.61 days time to cover.