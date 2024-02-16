Following A 15.90% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT)?

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s traded shares stood at 1.96 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.31, to imply an increase of 4.92% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The EDIT share’s 52-week high remains $11.91, putting it -43.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.08. The company has a valuation of $678.68M, with an average of 1.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) trade information

After registering a 4.92% upside in the last session, Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.48, jumping 4.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.90%, and -1.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.97%. Short interest in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) saw shorts transact 12.21 million shares and set a 8.32 days time to cover.