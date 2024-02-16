Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) Drops -59.24% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.44, to imply a decrease of -2.10% or -$0.63 in intraday trading. The FVRR share’s 52-week high remains $46.88, putting it -59.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.04. The company has a valuation of $1.13B, with an average of 0.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 798.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

After registering a -2.10% downside in the last session, Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.61, dropping -2.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.05%, and 18.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.16%. Short interest in Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) saw shorts transact 4.91 million shares and set a 6.29 days time to cover.