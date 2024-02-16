Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) Have Declined -8.20% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)’s traded shares stood at 23.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.34, to imply a decrease of -30.59% or -$7.2 in intraday trading. The FSLY share’s 52-week high remains $25.87, putting it -58.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.61. The company has a valuation of $2.14B, with an average of 3.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) trade information

After registering a -30.59% downside in the last session, Fastly Inc (FSLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.87, dropping -30.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -29.78%, and -7.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.20%. Short interest in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) saw shorts transact 7.91 million shares and set a 2.9 days time to cover.