EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATS) Surged -38.43% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS)’s traded shares stood at 1.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.77, to imply an increase of 0.87% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The SATS share’s 52-week high remains $24.80, putting it -94.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.53. The company has a valuation of $3.47B, with an average of 1.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) trade information

After registering a 0.87% upside in the last session, EchoStar Corp (SATS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.21, jumping 0.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.48%, and -27.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.93%. Short interest in EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) saw shorts transact 15.62 million shares and set a 3.47 days time to cover.