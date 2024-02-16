Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) -10.82% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN)’s traded shares stood at 1.76 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.94, to imply an increase of 0.52% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The DNN share’s 52-week high remains $2.15, putting it -10.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $1.72B, with an average of 13.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information

After registering a 0.52% upside in the latest session, Denison Mines Corp (DNN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0500, jumping 0.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.48%, and -3.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.60%. Short interest in Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) saw shorts transact 41.81 million shares and set a 3.03 days time to cover.