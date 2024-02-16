Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) Down -2.66% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG)’s traded shares stood at 12.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.76, to imply an increase of 4.37% or $0.66 in intraday trading. The CPNG share’s 52-week high remains $19.99, putting it -26.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.66. The company has a valuation of $28.18B, with an average of 9.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.02 million shares over the past 3 months.
Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) trade information
After registering a 4.37% upside in the last session, Coupang Inc (CPNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.85, jumping 4.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.69%, and 5.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.66%. Short interest in Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) saw shorts transact 21.33 million shares and set a 2.62 days time to cover.
Coupang Inc (CPNG) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Coupang Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Coupang Inc (CPNG) shares are -14.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 600.00% against 23.90%.
CPNG Dividends
Coupang Inc has its next earnings report out on February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coupang Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders
Coupang Inc insiders hold 0.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.70% of the shares at 83.40% float percentage. In total, 82.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 426.16 million shares (or 26.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.42 billion.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 112.64 million shares, or about 7.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.96 billion.
We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and Europacific Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coupang Inc (CPNG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 37.27 million shares. This is just over 2.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $648.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25.7 million, or 1.60% of the shares, all valued at about 447.16 million.