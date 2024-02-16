Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) Down -2.66% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG)’s traded shares stood at 12.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.76, to imply an increase of 4.37% or $0.66 in intraday trading. The CPNG share’s 52-week high remains $19.99, putting it -26.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.66. The company has a valuation of $28.18B, with an average of 9.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

After registering a 4.37% upside in the last session, Coupang Inc (CPNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.85, jumping 4.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.69%, and 5.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.66%. Short interest in Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) saw shorts transact 21.33 million shares and set a 2.62 days time to cover.