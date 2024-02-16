ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2024, The Stock Is Up 14.96% YTD

ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH)’s traded shares stood at 1.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.84, to imply an increase of 5.56% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The WISH share’s 52-week high remains $29.10, putting it -325.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.55. The company has a valuation of $164.23M, with an average of 2.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 5.56% upside in the last session, ContextLogic Inc (WISH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.88, jumping 5.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 53.71%, and 59.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.96%. Short interest in ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) saw shorts transact 3.17 million shares and set a 5.69 days time to cover.

ContextLogic Inc (WISH) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 42.50% this quarter before jumping 48.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -49.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $55.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $53.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $123 million and $115.88 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -54.70% before dropping -54.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -6.31% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 13.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.40% annually.

WISH Dividends

ContextLogic Inc has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ContextLogic Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

ContextLogic Inc insiders hold 9.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.93% of the shares at 56.49% float percentage. In total, 50.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.53 million shares (or 6.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 1.07 million shares, or about 4.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7.03 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ContextLogic Inc (WISH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.62 million shares. This is just over 2.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.53 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 2.81 million.