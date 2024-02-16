Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) Stock Gained 55.65% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $33.48, to imply a decrease of -0.65% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The CFLT share’s 52-week high remains $41.22, putting it -23.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.69. The company has a valuation of $10.31B, with an average of 10.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.65% downside in the latest session, Confluent Inc (CFLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.28, dropping -0.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.55%, and 55.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.08%. Short interest in Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) saw shorts transact 22.61 million shares and set a 5.39 days time to cover.

Confluent Inc (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Confluent Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Confluent Inc (CFLT) shares are 4.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 325.00% against 11.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 26 analysts is $212.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 26 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $229.25 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $174.3 million and $189.28 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.70% before jumping 21.10% in the following quarter.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Confluent Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

Confluent Inc insiders hold 4.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.76% of the shares at 95.96% float percentage. In total, 91.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 21.45 million shares (or 9.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $716.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 19.07 million shares, or about 8.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $637.37 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Confluent Inc (CFLT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.65 million shares. This is just over 2.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $188.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.25 million, or 2.40% of the shares, all valued at about 175.59 million.