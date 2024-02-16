Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 32.91% Year-To-Date

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s traded shares stood at 2.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.16, to imply an increase of 5.58% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The CYH share’s 52-week high remains $8.01, putting it -92.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.01. The company has a valuation of $569.09M, with an average of 1.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

After registering a 5.58% upside in the last session, Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.21, jumping 5.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.53%, and 20.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.91%. Short interest in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) saw shorts transact 6.13 million shares and set a 3.19 days time to cover.