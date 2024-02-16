Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 32.91% Year-To-Date

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s traded shares stood at 2.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.16, to imply an increase of 5.58% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The CYH share’s 52-week high remains $8.01, putting it -92.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.01. The company has a valuation of $569.09M, with an average of 1.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.51 million shares over the past 3 months.
Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information
After registering a 5.58% upside in the last session, Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.21, jumping 5.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.53%, and 20.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.91%. Short interest in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) saw shorts transact 6.13 million shares and set a 3.19 days time to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Community Health Systems, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) shares are 21.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.16% against 12.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -96.00% this quarter before jumping 79.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.10% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $3.16 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.16 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.14 billion and $3.11 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.40% before jumping 1.70% in the following quarter.
CYH Dividends
Community Health Systems, Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.