Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGTX) Loss Of -17.15 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX)’s traded shares stood at 2.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.98, to imply an increase of 0.51% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CGTX share’s 52-week high remains $3.49, putting it -76.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.90. The company has a valuation of $60.23M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 176.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) trade information

After registering a 0.51% upside in the last session, Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4300, jumping 0.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.00%, and -17.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.03%. Short interest in Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 0.88 days time to cover.