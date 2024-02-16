Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)’s traded shares stood at 13.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $59.40, to imply an increase of 0.19% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The KO share’s 52-week high remains $64.99, putting it -9.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $51.55. The company has a valuation of $256.81B, with an average of 15.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) trade information

After registering a 0.19% upside in the last session, Coca-Cola Co (KO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 60.65, jumping 0.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.72%, and -0.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.80%. Short interest in Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) saw shorts transact 22.61 million shares and set a 1.62 days time to cover.