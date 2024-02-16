Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) Recovered 13.02% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -17.75% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s traded shares stood at 1.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.15, to imply an increase of 3.62% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The CLNE share’s 52-week high remains $5.98, putting it -89.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.74. The company has a valuation of $702.51M, with an average of 1.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

After registering a 3.62% upside in the last session, Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.17, jumping 3.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.88%, and -4.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.75%. Short interest in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) saw shorts transact 11.73 million shares and set a 8.06 days time to cover.