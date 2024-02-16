Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)’s traded shares stood at 16.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $55.21, to imply an increase of 2.28% or $1.23 in intraday trading. The C share’s 52-week high remains $57.95, putting it -4.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.17. The company has a valuation of $105.67B, with an average of 16.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) trade information

After registering a 2.28% upside in the last session, Citigroup Inc (C) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 55.48, jumping 2.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.69%, and 7.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.33%. Short interest in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) saw shorts transact 24.39 million shares and set a 1.15 days time to cover.