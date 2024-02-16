China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) Is 22.73% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s traded shares stood at 1.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.22, to imply an increase of 6.41% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CJJD share’s 52-week high remains $9.65, putting it -4286.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $7.55M, with an average of 0.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 410.41K shares over the past 3 months.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

After registering a 6.41% upside in the last session, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2400, jumping 6.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.76%, and 27.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.99%. Short interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw shorts transact 64560.0 shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.