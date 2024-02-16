China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) Is 22.73% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s traded shares stood at 1.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.22, to imply an increase of 6.41% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CJJD share’s 52-week high remains $9.65, putting it -4286.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $7.55M, with an average of 0.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 410.41K shares over the past 3 months.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information
After registering a 6.41% upside in the last session, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2400, jumping 6.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.76%, and 27.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.99%. Short interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw shorts transact 64560.0 shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.
CJJD Dividends
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc insiders hold 4.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.64% of the shares at 1.72% float percentage. In total, 1.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HHLR Advisors, LTD. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 1.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.16 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management. LLC with 0.16 million shares, or about 0.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $61916.0.
Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 3930.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2930.0