Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) Slid -2.90% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s traded shares stood at 3.39 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.90, to imply a decrease of -3.24% or -$0.56 in intraday trading. The CHWY share’s 52-week high remains $49.29, putting it -191.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.53. The company has a valuation of $7.29B, with an average of 7.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.07 million shares over the past 3 months.
Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) trade information
After registering a -3.24% downside in the latest session, Chewy Inc (CHWY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.88, dropping -3.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.90%, and -12.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.50%. Short interest in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) saw shorts transact 20.54 million shares and set a 2.31 days time to cover.
Chewy Inc (CHWY) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Chewy Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Chewy Inc (CHWY) shares are -38.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.32% against 5.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -500.00% this quarter before jumping 20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $2.77 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.89 billion.
CHWY Dividends
Chewy Inc has its next earnings report out between March 20 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chewy Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.