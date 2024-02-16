Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) Slid -2.90% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s traded shares stood at 3.39 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.90, to imply a decrease of -3.24% or -$0.56 in intraday trading. The CHWY share’s 52-week high remains $49.29, putting it -191.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.53. The company has a valuation of $7.29B, with an average of 7.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

After registering a -3.24% downside in the latest session, Chewy Inc (CHWY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.88, dropping -3.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.90%, and -12.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.50%. Short interest in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) saw shorts transact 20.54 million shares and set a 2.31 days time to cover.