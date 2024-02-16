Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) Could See A -11.59% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX)’s traded shares stood at 1.43 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $154.93, to imply an increase of 0.30% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The CVX share’s 52-week high remains $172.88, putting it -11.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $139.62. The company has a valuation of $291.59B, with an average of 8.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) trade information

After registering a 0.30% upside in the latest session, Chevron Corp. (CVX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 155.56, jumping 0.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.58%, and 9.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.87%. Short interest in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) saw shorts transact 48.88 million shares and set a 5.21 days time to cover.