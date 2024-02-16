Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) Is 16.67% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI)’s traded shares stood at 7.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.18, to imply an increase of 11.79% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CEI share’s 52-week high remains $1.89, putting it -950.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $19.17M, with an average of 3.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) trade information

After registering a 11.79% upside in the last session, Camber Energy Inc (CEI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1784, jumping 11.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.05%, and 7.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.94%. Short interest in Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) saw shorts transact 6.02 million shares and set a 2.25 days time to cover.