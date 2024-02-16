BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -2.82% YTD Loss?

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s traded shares stood at 4.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.23, to imply an increase of 14.14% or $4.86 in intraday trading. The BBIO share’s 52-week high remains $44.32, putting it -12.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.57. The company has a valuation of $6.82B, with an average of 1.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

After registering a 14.14% upside in the last session, BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.04, jumping 14.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.02%, and 6.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.82%. Short interest in BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw shorts transact 14.21 million shares and set a 7.5 days time to cover.