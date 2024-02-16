BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -2.82% YTD Loss?

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s traded shares stood at 4.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.23, to imply an increase of 14.14% or $4.86 in intraday trading. The BBIO share’s 52-week high remains $44.32, putting it -12.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.57. The company has a valuation of $6.82B, with an average of 1.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.74 million shares over the past 3 months.
BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information
After registering a 14.14% upside in the last session, BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.04, jumping 14.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.02%, and 6.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.82%. Short interest in BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw shorts transact 14.21 million shares and set a 7.5 days time to cover.
BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing BridgeBio Pharma Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) shares are 31.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.69% against 14.80%.
BBIO Dividends
BridgeBio Pharma Inc has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BridgeBio Pharma Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders
BridgeBio Pharma Inc insiders hold 5.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.46% of the shares at 102.36% float percentage. In total, 96.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 31.06 million shares (or 19.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $534.25 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with 26.62 million shares, or about 16.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $457.88 million.
We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 4.38 million shares. This is just over 2.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $130.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.53 million, or 2.17% of the shares, all valued at about 60.69 million.