Boom Or Bust: Where Is Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE: VALE) Stock Headed Next?

Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE:VALE)’s traded shares stood at 18.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.23, to imply a decrease of -0.15% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The VALE share’s 52-week high remains $16.87, putting it -27.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.03. The company has a valuation of $56.93B, with an average of 21.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE:VALE) trade information

After registering a -0.15% downside in the last session, Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.56, dropping -0.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.30%, and -5.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.58%. Short interest in Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE:VALE) saw shorts transact 42.52 million shares and set a 1.79 days time to cover.