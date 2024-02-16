Boom Or Bust: Where Is CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Stock Headed Next?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s traded shares stood at 6.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $84.48, to imply an increase of 6.88% or $5.44 in intraday trading. The CRSP share’s 52-week high remains $79.95, putting it 5.36% up since that peak but still an impressive 55.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.55. The company has a valuation of $6.71B, with an average of 2.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.83 million shares over the past 3 months.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information
After registering a 6.88% upside in the last session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 90.18, jumping 6.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.74%, and 38.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.95%. Short interest in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) saw shorts transact 15.74 million shares and set a 7.89 days time to cover.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing CRISPR Therapeutics AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) shares are 73.54% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.41% against 16.00%.
CRSP Dividends
CRISPR Therapeutics AG has its next earnings report out between February 19 and March 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s Major holders
CRISPR Therapeutics AG insiders hold 1.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.53% of the shares at 64.39% float percentage. In total, 63.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 7.16 million shares (or 9.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $325.13 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 6.07 million shares, or about 7.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $340.75 million.
We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and New Perspective Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 4.91 million shares. This is just over 6.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $223.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.55 million, or 4.47% of the shares, all valued at about 199.33 million.