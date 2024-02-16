Boom Or Bust: Where Is CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Stock Headed Next?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s traded shares stood at 6.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $84.48, to imply an increase of 6.88% or $5.44 in intraday trading. The CRSP share’s 52-week high remains $79.95, putting it 5.36% up since that peak but still an impressive 55.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.55. The company has a valuation of $6.71B, with an average of 2.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information

After registering a 6.88% upside in the last session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 90.18, jumping 6.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.74%, and 38.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.95%. Short interest in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) saw shorts transact 15.74 million shares and set a 7.89 days time to cover.