Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) Stock?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM)’s traded shares stood at 12.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $129.03, to imply a decrease of -0.19% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The TSM share’s 52-week high remains $135.17, putting it -4.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $81.21. The company has a valuation of $669.20B, with an average of 15.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.62 million shares over the past 3 months.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) trade information
After registering a -0.19% downside in the last session, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 135.17, dropping -0.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.51%, and 25.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.07%. Short interest in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) saw shorts transact 16.18 million shares and set a 1.4 days time to cover.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) shares are 40.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.50% against 19.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.70% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $18.58 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.75 billion.
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.23% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 19.26% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.30% annually.
TSM Dividends
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 1.84, with the share yield ticking at 1.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.