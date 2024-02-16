Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) Stock?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM)’s traded shares stood at 12.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $129.03, to imply a decrease of -0.19% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The TSM share’s 52-week high remains $135.17, putting it -4.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $81.21. The company has a valuation of $669.20B, with an average of 15.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) trade information

After registering a -0.19% downside in the last session, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 135.17, dropping -0.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.51%, and 25.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.07%. Short interest in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) saw shorts transact 16.18 million shares and set a 1.4 days time to cover.