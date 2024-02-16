Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) Stock?

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s traded shares stood at 6.0 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.09, to imply a decrease of -9.80% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The SABR share’s 52-week high remains $5.86, putting it -89.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.99. The company has a valuation of $1.17B, with an average of 5.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -9.80% downside in the latest session, Sabre Corp (SABR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.44, dropping -9.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.48%, and -26.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.89%. Short interest in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) saw shorts transact 22.15 million shares and set a 6.56 days time to cover.

Sabre Corp (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sabre Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sabre Corp (SABR) shares are -38.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 136.54% against 19.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 122.20% this quarter before jumping 117.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $787.53 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $744.98 million.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corp has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sabre Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Sabre Corp insiders hold 1.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.06% of the shares at 91.73% float percentage. In total, 90.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 56.39 million shares (or 14.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $173.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 41.64 million shares, or about 10.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $128.31 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sabre Corp (SABR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 25.41 million shares. This is just over 6.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $78.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.2 million, or 3.22% of the shares, all valued at about 37.6 million.