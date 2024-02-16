Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) Stock?

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG)’s traded shares stood at 29.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.03, to imply a decrease of -2.71% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The RIG share’s 52-week high remains $8.88, putting it -76.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.90. The company has a valuation of $4.07B, with an average of 15.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) trade information

After registering a -2.71% downside in the last session, Transocean Ltd (RIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.39, dropping -2.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.82%, and -4.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.79%. Short interest in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) saw shorts transact 129.87 million shares and set a 7.92 days time to cover.