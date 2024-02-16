Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) Stock?

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)’s traded shares stood at 1.62 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $98.66, to imply a decrease of -2.53% or -$2.56 in intraday trading. The NET share’s 52-week high remains $116.00, putting it -17.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.90. The company has a valuation of $33.08B, with an average of 9.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) trade information

After registering a -2.53% downside in the latest session, Cloudflare Inc (NET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 109.83, dropping -2.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.58%, and 26.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.50%. Short interest in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) saw shorts transact 15.2 million shares and set a 5.24 days time to cover.