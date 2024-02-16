Boom Or Bust: What Are Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NASDAQ:LBPH) Future Prospects?

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.84, to imply an increase of 3.27% or $0.66 in intraday trading. The LBPH share’s 52-week high remains $28.15, putting it -35.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.60. The company has a valuation of $705.64M, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) trade information

After registering a 3.27% upside in the last session, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.00, jumping 3.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.87%, and -11.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 245.61%. Short interest in Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) saw shorts transact 2.44 million shares and set a 0.74 days time to cover.