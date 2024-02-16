Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE)’s 3.91-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s traded shares stood at 7.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.97, to imply an increase of 2.22% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The BE share’s 52-week high remains $24.45, putting it -104.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.51. The company has a valuation of $2.68B, with an average of 4.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) trade information

After registering a 2.22% upside in the last session, Bloom Energy Corp (BE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.47, jumping 2.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.91%, and 6.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.12%. Short interest in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) saw shorts transact 31.71 million shares and set a 6.83 days time to cover.