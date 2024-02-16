Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Block Inc (NYSE:SQ)’s traded shares stood at 5.0 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $66.68, to imply a decrease of -4.03% or -$2.8 in intraday trading. The SQ share’s 52-week high remains $83.08, putting it -24.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.85. The company has a valuation of $40.95B, with an average of 9.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) trade information

After registering a -4.03% downside in the latest session, Block Inc (SQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 70.10, dropping -4.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.30%, and 3.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.79%. Short interest in Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) saw shorts transact 16.67 million shares and set a 1.6 days time to cover.