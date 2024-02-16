Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) Is Currently -141.55 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI)’s traded shares stood at 2.18 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.59, to imply an increase of 4.44% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The BILI share’s 52-week high remains $25.58, putting it -141.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.80. The company has a valuation of $3.43B, with an average of 6.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 4.44% upside in the latest session, Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.70, jumping 4.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.19%, and 9.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.98%. Short interest in Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) saw shorts transact 22.55 million shares and set a 3.51 days time to cover.

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bilibili Inc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) shares are -31.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.47% against 22.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 54.20% this quarter before jumping 51.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $879.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $787.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $888.52 million and $712.65 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.00% before jumping 10.50% in the following quarter.

BILI Dividends

Bilibili Inc ADR has its next earnings report out between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bilibili Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Bilibili Inc ADR insiders hold 2.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.96% of the shares at 13.30% float percentage. In total, 12.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.27 million shares (or 3.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $170.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with 10.0 million shares, or about 3.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $151.0 million.

We also have Artisan Developing World Fund and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Artisan Developing World Fund holds roughly 3.2 million shares. This is just over 0.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.1 million, or 0.64% of the shares, all valued at about 31.75 million.