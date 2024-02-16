Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD) Dropped -1.48 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)’s traded shares stood at 29.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.60, to imply an increase of 3.84% or $0.54 in intraday trading. The GOLD share’s 52-week high remains $20.75, putting it -42.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.76. The company has a valuation of $25.63B, with an average of 23.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.96 million shares over the past 3 months.
Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) trade information
After registering a 3.84% upside in the last session, Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.80, jumping 3.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.48%, and -6.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.29%. Short interest in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) saw shorts transact 12.32 million shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.
Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Barrick Gold Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) shares are -7.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.62% against 5.10%.
GOLD Dividends
Barrick Gold Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Barrick Gold Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 2.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.