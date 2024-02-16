Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD) Dropped -1.48 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)’s traded shares stood at 29.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.60, to imply an increase of 3.84% or $0.54 in intraday trading. The GOLD share’s 52-week high remains $20.75, putting it -42.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.76. The company has a valuation of $25.63B, with an average of 23.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

After registering a 3.84% upside in the last session, Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.80, jumping 3.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.48%, and -6.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.29%. Short interest in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) saw shorts transact 12.32 million shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.