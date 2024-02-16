Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS)’s traded shares stood at 14.94 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.37, to imply an increase of 1.80% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The BCS share’s 52-week high remains $8.63, putting it -17.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.23. The company has a valuation of $27.92B, with an average of 12.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) trade information

After registering a 1.80% upside in the last session, Barclays plc ADR (BCS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.40, jumping 1.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.27%, and 2.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.47%. Short interest in Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) saw shorts transact 29.31 million shares and set a 1.53 days time to cover.