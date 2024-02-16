Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) Stock Dropped -14.90% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD)’s traded shares stood at 19.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.72, to imply an increase of 1.49% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The BBD share’s 52-week high remains $3.55, putting it -30.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.19. The company has a valuation of $14.45B, with an average of 25.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) trade information

After registering a 1.49% upside in the last session, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.78, jumping 1.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.37%, and -14.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.10%. Short interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) saw shorts transact 24.78 million shares and set a 3.01 days time to cover.