Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Down -11.89% Year-To-Date

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s traded shares stood at 2.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.26, to imply an increase of 0.62% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The BLDP share’s 52-week high remains $6.51, putting it -99.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.91. The company has a valuation of $973.83M, with an average of 2.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

After registering a 0.62% upside in the last session, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.39, jumping 0.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.49%, and 2.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.89%. Short interest in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) saw shorts transact 23.35 million shares and set a 7.57 days time to cover.