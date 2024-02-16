Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) Stock Dropped -23.51% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s traded shares stood at 19.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.02, to imply a decrease of -24.47% or -$1.95 in intraday trading. The AUPH share’s 52-week high remains $12.43, putting it -106.48% down since that peak but still an impressive -15.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.94. The company has a valuation of $864.53M, with an average of 1.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -24.47% downside in the last session, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.50, dropping -24.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.89%, and -23.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.04%. Short interest in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) saw shorts transact 18.53 million shares and set a 8.4 days time to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) shares are -38.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.58% against 12.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.10% this quarter before jumping 27.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $44.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $45.99 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $28.43 million and $34.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 55.90% before jumping 33.70% in the following quarter.

AUPH Dividends

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 7.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.67% of the shares at 41.68% float percentage. In total, 38.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.33 million shares (or 5.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $80.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 4.69 million shares, or about 3.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $45.42 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 3.09 million shares. This is just over 2.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.21 million, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about 13.98 million.