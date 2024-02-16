At Current Prices, UTime Ltd (NASDAQ: WTO) Worth A Patient Look?

UTime Ltd (NASDAQ:WTO)’s traded shares stood at 2.86 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.24, to imply a decrease of -14.27% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The WTO share’s 52-week high remains $3.40, putting it -1316.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $3.25M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 79.08K shares over the past 3 months.

UTime Ltd (NASDAQ:WTO) trade information

After registering a -14.27% downside in the latest session, UTime Ltd (WTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3289, dropping -14.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.26%, and 4.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.84%. Short interest in UTime Ltd (NASDAQ:WTO) saw shorts transact 38200.0 shares and set a 0.9 days time to cover.