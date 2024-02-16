At Current Prices, UTime Ltd (NASDAQ: WTO) Worth A Patient Look?

UTime Ltd (NASDAQ:WTO)’s traded shares stood at 2.86 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.24, to imply a decrease of -14.27% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The WTO share’s 52-week high remains $3.40, putting it -1316.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $3.25M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 79.08K shares over the past 3 months.
UTime Ltd (NASDAQ:WTO) trade information
After registering a -14.27% downside in the latest session, UTime Ltd (WTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3289, dropping -14.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.26%, and 4.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.84%. Short interest in UTime Ltd (NASDAQ:WTO) saw shorts transact 38200.0 shares and set a 0.9 days time to cover.
WTO Dividends
UTime Ltd has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UTime Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
UTime Ltd (NASDAQ:WTO)’s Major holders
UTime Ltd insiders hold 33.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.96% of the shares at 1.44% float percentage. In total, 0.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 40939.0 shares (or 0.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10218.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 27607.0 shares, or about 0.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $6890.0.
Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 23009.0 shares. This is just over 0.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5743.0