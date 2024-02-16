At $6.60 Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Is Worth A Gamble

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s traded shares stood at 17.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.60, to imply an increase of 4.10% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The SWN share’s 52-week high remains $7.69, putting it -16.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.57. The company has a valuation of $7.27B, with an average of 13.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

After registering a 4.10% upside in the last session, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.65, jumping 4.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.85%, and 1.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.76%. Short interest in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) saw shorts transact 24.9 million shares and set a 0.96 days time to cover.