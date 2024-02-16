At $14.10 HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE: HRT) Is Worth A Gamble

HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT)’s traded shares stood at 3.79 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.10, to imply an increase of 9.56% or $1.23 in intraday trading. The HRT share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it 0.71% up since that peak but still an impressive 39.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.50. The company has a valuation of $960.77M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 280.26K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 9.56% upside in the latest session, HireRight Holdings Corp (HRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.15, jumping 9.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.85%, and 10.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.83%. Short interest in HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) saw shorts transact 0.44 million shares and set a 1.72 days time to cover.

HireRight Holdings Corp (HRT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -41.20% this quarter before jumping 11.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $169.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $176.59 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $175.36 million and $175.45 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.30% before jumping 0.70% in the following quarter.

HRT Dividends

HireRight Holdings Corp has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HireRight Holdings Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT)’s Major holders

HireRight Holdings Corp insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.00% of the shares at 99.22% float percentage. In total, 99.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Atlantic, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 32.11 million shares (or 47.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $452.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Stone Point Capital Llc with 18.46 million shares, or about 27.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $260.33 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HireRight Holdings Corp (HRT) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2023, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund holds roughly 1.8 million shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.44 million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about 20.31 million.