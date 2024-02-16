Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) Has Decreased By -16.87 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.41, to imply an increase of 2.82% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The RCUS share’s 52-week high remains $25.47, putting it -55.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.95. The company has a valuation of $1.23B, with an average of 0.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 777.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) trade information

After registering a 2.82% upside in the last session, Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.91, jumping 2.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.89%, and -3.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.08%. Short interest in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) saw shorts transact 7.0 million shares and set a 8.64 days time to cover.