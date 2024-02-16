Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s traded shares stood at 7.96 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.45, to imply a decrease of -0.18% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ACHR share’s 52-week high remains $7.49, putting it -37.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.77. The company has a valuation of $1.64B, with an average of 4.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.73 million shares over the past 3 months.
Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) trade information
After registering a -0.18% downside in the last session, Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.68, dropping -0.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.21%, and 8.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.24%. Short interest in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) saw shorts transact 38.1 million shares and set a 9.56 days time to cover.
Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Archer Aviation Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) shares are -8.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.72% against 5.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.50% this quarter before jumping 12.10% for the next one.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $320k.
ACHR Dividends
Archer Aviation Inc has its next earnings report out on February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Archer Aviation Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.