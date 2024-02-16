Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s traded shares stood at 7.96 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.45, to imply a decrease of -0.18% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ACHR share’s 52-week high remains $7.49, putting it -37.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.77. The company has a valuation of $1.64B, with an average of 4.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

After registering a -0.18% downside in the last session, Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.68, dropping -0.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.21%, and 8.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.24%. Short interest in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) saw shorts transact 38.1 million shares and set a 9.56 days time to cover.