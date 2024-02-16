Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP)’s 28.88-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP)’s traded shares stood at 2.13 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $59.74, to imply an increase of 2.11% or $1.24 in intraday trading. The APP share’s 52-week high remains $59.14, putting it 1.0% up since that peak but still an impressive 80.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.69. The company has a valuation of $20.06B, with an average of 5.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 2.11% upside in the latest session, Applovin Corp (APP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 60.65, jumping 2.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.88%, and 38.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.90%. Short interest in Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) saw shorts transact 15.83 million shares and set a 5.17 days time to cover.

Applovin Corp (APP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Applovin Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Applovin Corp (APP) shares are 57.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.18% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5,500.00% this quarter before jumping 168.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $970.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $999.54 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $715.4 million and $750.16 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35.60% before jumping 33.20% in the following quarter.

APP Dividends

Applovin Corp has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Applovin Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

Applovin Corp insiders hold 38.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.90% of the shares at 87.39% float percentage. In total, 53.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by GQG Partners LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 25.69 million shares (or 9.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.53 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 15.44 million shares, or about 5.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $918.14 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Applovin Corp (APP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.04 million shares. This is just over 2.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $359.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.98 million, or 1.88% of the shares, all valued at about 296.37 million.