Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2024, The Stock Is Down -0.36% Year-To-Date

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.19, to imply an increase of 0.06% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The MO share’s 52-week high remains $48.11, putting it -19.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.06. The company has a valuation of $70.88B, with an average of 9.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) trade information

After registering a 0.06% upside in the latest session, Altria Group Inc. (MO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.62, jumping 0.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.21%, and -0.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.36%. Short interest in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) saw shorts transact 16.45 million shares and set a 1.88 days time to cover.