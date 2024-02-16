Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Up 2.20% Year-To-Date

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s traded shares stood at 37.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $142.77, to imply a decrease of -2.17% or -$3.17 in intraday trading. The GOOGL share’s 52-week high remains $153.78, putting it -7.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $88.57. The company has a valuation of $1775.06B, with an average of 31.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 28.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) trade information

After registering a -2.17% downside in the last session, Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 149.44, dropping -2.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.15%, and 0.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.20%. Short interest in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) saw shorts transact 49.01 million shares and set a 1.77 days time to cover.