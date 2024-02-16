Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK) Stock Jumping 24.51% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.27, to imply a decrease of -0.39% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The ALLK share’s 52-week high remains $6.74, putting it -430.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $111.10M, with an average of 0.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

After registering a -0.39% downside in the last session, Allakos Inc (ALLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5000, dropping -0.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and 24.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.48%. Short interest in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) saw shorts transact 4.73 million shares and set a 1.58 days time to cover.