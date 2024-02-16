Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Stocks Rise 12.13% YTD; What Next For It?

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.56, to imply a decrease of -0.36% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The ALIT share’s 52-week high remains $10.19, putting it -6.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.33. The company has a valuation of $4.79B, with an average of 6.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.36% downside in the latest session, Alight Inc. (ALIT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.70, dropping -0.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.08%, and 15.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.13%. Short interest in Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) saw shorts transact 19.53 million shares and set a 2.17 days time to cover.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alight Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Alight Inc. (ALIT) shares are 21.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 17.54% against 20.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.00% this quarter before jumping 7.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.03 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $883.18 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $942 million and $831 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.50% before jumping 6.30% in the following quarter.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alight Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders

Alight Inc. insiders hold 4.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.12% of the shares at 107.70% float percentage. In total, 103.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cannae Holdings, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 52.48 million shares (or 10.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $484.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 33.86 million shares, or about 6.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $312.86 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alight Inc. (ALIT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Janus Henderson Triton Fund holds roughly 12.54 million shares. This is just over 2.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $115.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.6 million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about 97.97 million.