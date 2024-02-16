Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2024, The Stock Is Down -11.87% YTD

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s traded shares stood at 1.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.74, to imply an increase of 8.57% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The AKTS share’s 52-week high remains $4.26, putting it -475.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $72.47M, with an average of 1.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 889.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

After registering a 8.57% upside in the last session, Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7600, jumping 8.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.65%, and 16.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.87%. Short interest in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) saw shorts transact 8.09 million shares and set a 8.33 days time to cover.