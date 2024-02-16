AirNet Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ANTE) Plunging -4.17% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

AirNet Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s traded shares stood at 1.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.15, to imply an increase of 54.05% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The ANTE share’s 52-week high remains $1.87, putting it -62.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $5.17M, with an average of 5730.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.58K shares over the past 3 months.

AirNet Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ANTE) trade information

After registering a 54.05% upside in the last session, AirNet Technology Inc ADR (ANTE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6901, jumping 54.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 55.41%, and 38.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.57%. Short interest in AirNet Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ANTE) saw shorts transact 203.0 shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.