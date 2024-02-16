AirNet Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ANTE) Plunging -4.17% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

AirNet Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s traded shares stood at 1.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.15, to imply an increase of 54.05% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The ANTE share’s 52-week high remains $1.87, putting it -62.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $5.17M, with an average of 5730.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.58K shares over the past 3 months.
AirNet Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ANTE) trade information
After registering a 54.05% upside in the last session, AirNet Technology Inc ADR (ANTE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6901, jumping 54.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 55.41%, and 38.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.57%. Short interest in AirNet Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ANTE) saw shorts transact 203.0 shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.
ANTE Dividends
AirNet Technology Inc ADR has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AirNet Technology Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
AirNet Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s Major holders
AirNet Technology Inc ADR insiders hold 4.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.28% of the shares at 1.35% float percentage. In total, 1.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 66952.0 shares (or 0.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81681.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rhumbline Advisers with 4583.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5591.0.
Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 1367.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1503.0