AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) Stock Falling -1.44% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s traded shares stood at 14.91 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.56, to imply an increase of 3.35% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The AGNC share’s 52-week high remains $11.58, putting it -21.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.81. The company has a valuation of $6.42B, with an average of 13.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

After registering a 3.35% upside in the last session, AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.63, jumping 3.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.25%, and -1.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.55%. Short interest in AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) saw shorts transact 41.33 million shares and set a 2.99 days time to cover.